Early registration extended for TMC Earth Day 5k at Biosphere 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early registration for TMC's Earth Day 5k at Biosphere 2 has been extended through Sunday, March 3rd.

As of Wednesday, February 28th, there were only about 200 spots remaining.

Prices for the race are as follows:

$35: through midnight, March 2nd

$40: March 3rd through race day

The children's 5K costs $5 per entry, and will remain the same price until registration closes on Thursday, April 18th.

The race starts and finishes on the Biosphere 2 property.

Here is the schedule for the race:

7:30-8:15 Race day registration and packet pick up

8:30 Start time for TMC Earth Day 5k Run/Walk

9:45 Free Kids Dash

10:15 Awards

There will be food trucks, music, and live entertainment throughout the day. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Ocean Reef research project. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit this link.