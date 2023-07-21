Dive into the movies at Hotel McCoy's 'Swimnema Fridays'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Outdoor movie screenings are a popular way to spend a summer evening in Tucson, but if you're finding the July heat a little overwhelming this year, Hotel McCoy is offering poolside movie nights each Friday through October.

The hotel's 'Swimnema Fridays' will feature a different movie each Friday at 8 p.m., open to both hotel guests and non-guests who purchase a pool pass.

A food truck will also be onsite, in addition to popcorn for purchase in the lobby.

IF YOU GO:



Hotel McCoy | 720 W. Silverlake Rd.

Fridays 8 - 10 p.m.

Non-hotel guests can purchase a pool pass to swim at resortpass.com

MOVIE SCHEDULE: