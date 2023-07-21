Dive into the movies at Hotel McCoy's 'Swimnema Fridays'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Outdoor movie screenings are a popular way to spend a summer evening in Tucson, but if you're finding the July heat a little overwhelming this year, Hotel McCoy is offering poolside movie nights each Friday through October.
The hotel's 'Swimnema Fridays' will feature a different movie each Friday at 8 p.m., open to both hotel guests and non-guests who purchase a pool pass.
A food truck will also be onsite, in addition to popcorn for purchase in the lobby.
IF YOU GO:
- Hotel McCoy | 720 W. Silverlake Rd.
- Fridays 8 - 10 p.m.
- Non-hotel guests can purchase a pool pass to swim at resortpass.com
MOVIE SCHEDULE:
- July 21 - Clueless
- July 28 - Dirty Dancing
- August 4 - The Black Panther
- August 11 - The Lorax
- August 18 - The Breakfast Club
- August 25 - Sixteen Candles
- September 1 - Shrek
- September 8 - Interstellar
- September 15 - The Karate Kid
- September 22 - Trolls
- September 29 - TBD
- October 3 - Mean Girls
- October 6 - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- October 13 - Clue
- October 20 - Hocus Pocus
- October 27 - Halloweentown
- October 28 - Hotel Transylvania
- October 31 - The Nightmare Before Christmas
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube