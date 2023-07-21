Watch Now
Dive into the movies at Hotel McCoy's 'Swimnema Fridays'

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 18:15:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Outdoor movie screenings are a popular way to spend a summer evening in Tucson, but if you're finding the July heat a little overwhelming this year, Hotel McCoy is offering poolside movie nights each Friday through October.

The hotel's 'Swimnema Fridays' will feature a different movie each Friday at 8 p.m., open to both hotel guests and non-guests who purchase a pool pass.

A food truck will also be onsite, in addition to popcorn for purchase in the lobby.

IF YOU GO:

  • Hotel McCoy | 720 W. Silverlake Rd.
  • Fridays 8 - 10 p.m.
  • Non-hotel guests can purchase a pool pass to swim at resortpass.com

MOVIE SCHEDULE:

  • July 21 - Clueless
  • July 28 - Dirty Dancing
  • August 4 - The Black Panther
  • August 11 - The Lorax
  • August 18 - The Breakfast Club
  • August 25 - Sixteen Candles
  • September 1 - Shrek
  • September 8 - Interstellar
  • September 15 - The Karate Kid
  • September 22 - Trolls
  • September 29 - TBD
  • October 3 - Mean Girls
  • October 6 - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • October 13 - Clue
  • October 20 - Hocus Pocus
  • October 27 - Halloweentown
  • October 28 - Hotel Transylvania
  • October 31 - The Nightmare Before Christmas

