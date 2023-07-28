Discounted admission in August at the Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Step out of the heat and enjoy a discounted visit to the Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum this August.

The museum is lowering its admission to $5 per person from Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Saturday, Aug. 12 for an 'End of Summer Celebration.'

"We're celebrating curiosity at every age by offering this discount so that families can enjoy a cool day inside, exploring our collection, before students go back to school," museum spokespeople said in the announcement.

The museum, formally housed at the University of Arizona in the Flandrau Planetarium, relocated to occupy a wing of the Historic Pima County Courthouse in 2022.

Exhibits include the Mineral Evolution Gallery, the Arizona Gallery and a Gem Gallery. Interactive and digital displays help supplement the gallery installations for a hands-on, multimedia experience in the 12,000-square foot museum.

The Gem and Mineral Museum is located inside the Pima County Historic Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave. in downtown Tucson, suite 121.

Museum hours are Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., with the last tickets sold at 3 p.m. daily. Children younger than 3 years old are admitted for free.

The museum does not validate parking costs.