Dine Out for Safety Wednesday, April 19

In the video player: City of Tucson honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One in six women will be sexually assaulted during the course of her life, according to the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault (SACASA).

It's one of the reasons increasing awareness of sexual assault in the community is vital, says SACASA Director, Katlyn Monje.

The organization, which served 1,613 survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones in the last fiscal year and provided nearly 4,000 crisis hotline and follow-up services during that same timeframe.

It's one of the reasons SACASA holds its 'Dine Out for Safety' fundraising and visibility event each April, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“These statistics easily tell us a couple of things: many Tucsonans have been impacted by sexual violence, and many more remain at risk," said Monje.

"These numbers represent friends, family, coworkers, and other people from our own community who deserve an opportunity to heal from a trauma that never should’ve happened.”

While a staggering number of women experience sexual violence according to SACASA, it's a type of violence that they say disproportionately affects immigrants, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community and people living with disabilities.

On Wednesday, April 19, restaurants around the Tucson metro area will donate 20% of sales to SACASA. And SACASA assures diners that 100% of those proceeds will stay within the Tucson-area community they serve—providing therapy sessions, forensic exams and other support.

Monje says simply dining out at one of the particpating restaurants listed below is an easy way to provide positive support to survivors.

Participating Restaurants:

