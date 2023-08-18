Critter Night at Mission Garden: August 18

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you love hawks, bats, bobcats, mountain lions and other creatures commonly found around Southern Arizona? Connect with our local wildlife without leaving Tucson city limits Friday evening at Mission Garden for 'Critter Night.'

Held at the nonprofit garden at the base of Sentinel Peak—the area also known for its history as Tucson's birthplace—Critter Night will feature an array of local wildlife experts prepared to talk to visitors about different Sonoran Desert animals and other topics related to the region's unique ecosystem.

In addition to information tables, animal show-and-tell and presentations in the garden's Placita, kids are invited to come dressed as their favorite local animal for the Sonoran Wild Critter Parade at 6pm.

The event will feature food vendors:



Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with speaker presentations starting at 6:15 p.m. The event runs until 8:30 p.m., and is free to attend. Donations are accepted.

Mission Garden is located at 946 W. Mission Ln.

