COMING SOON: Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Barbie fans, get ready to relive the magic! The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is hitting Arizona after a sensational debut at the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention.

This tour, celebrating Barbie's 60th Anniversary in her Dreamhouse, is stopping in Glendale, Gilbert and Tucson.



Glendale: On Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at Arrowhead Towne Center near AMC Theaters

Gilbert: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at SanTan Village near American Eagle

Tucson: Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle

The new Barbie Dreamhouse truck offers fresh, limited-edition goods that are inspired by Barbie's life in the Dreamhouse.

There is something for everyone, from stylish accessories to trendy clothes, such as:



Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Corduroy Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

Guests can take pictures against the truck's colorful backdrop and get a free gift with purchases over $40.

Barbie's Dreamhouse journey began in 1962, inspiring girls when financial independence was rare.

The Dreamhouse has transformed over the years, keeping up with design trends. Even now, a Dreamhouse sells every minute!