COMING SOON: Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

At La Encantada Mall on Saturday, Sept. 16
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour<br/>
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 19:02:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Barbie fans, get ready to relive the magic! The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is hitting Arizona after a sensational debut at the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention.

This tour, celebrating Barbie's 60th Anniversary in her Dreamhouse, is stopping in Glendale, Gilbert and Tucson.

  • Glendale: On Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at Arrowhead Towne Center near AMC Theaters
  • Gilbert: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at SanTan Village near American Eagle
  • Tucson: Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle

The new Barbie Dreamhouse truck offers fresh, limited-edition goods that are inspired by Barbie's life in the Dreamhouse.

There is something for everyone, from stylish accessories to trendy clothes, such as:

  • Graphic T-Shirt
  • Hoodie
  • Denim Jacket
  • Baseball Cap
  • Throw Blanket
  • Corduroy Tote
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Necklace
  • Keychain
  • Pouch set
  • Coasters
  • Glass Tumbler
  • Glass Mug
  • Accessories Cup
  • Thermal Bottle

Guests can take pictures against the truck's colorful backdrop and get a free gift with purchases over $40.
Barbie's Dreamhouse journey began in 1962, inspiring girls when financial independence was rare.

The Dreamhouse has transformed over the years, keeping up with design trends. Even now, a Dreamhouse sells every minute!

