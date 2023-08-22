COMING SOON: Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Barbie fans, get ready to relive the magic! The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is hitting Arizona after a sensational debut at the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention.
This tour, celebrating Barbie's 60th Anniversary in her Dreamhouse, is stopping in Glendale, Gilbert and Tucson.
- Glendale: On Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at Arrowhead Towne Center near AMC Theaters
- Gilbert: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at SanTan Village near American Eagle
- Tucson: Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle
The new Barbie Dreamhouse truck offers fresh, limited-edition goods that are inspired by Barbie's life in the Dreamhouse.
There is something for everyone, from stylish accessories to trendy clothes, such as:
- Graphic T-Shirt
- Hoodie
- Denim Jacket
- Baseball Cap
- Throw Blanket
- Corduroy Tote
- Embroidered patch set
- Necklace
- Keychain
- Pouch set
- Coasters
- Glass Tumbler
- Glass Mug
- Accessories Cup
- Thermal Bottle
Guests can take pictures against the truck's colorful backdrop and get a free gift with purchases over $40.
Barbie's Dreamhouse journey began in 1962, inspiring girls when financial independence was rare.
The Dreamhouse has transformed over the years, keeping up with design trends. Even now, a Dreamhouse sells every minute!
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.