Cochise County Fair begins Thursday, Sept. 21

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — All weekend in Douglas, Cochise County residents can look forward to thrill rides, midway games, rodeo, livestock shows and more at the 2023 Cochise County Fair.

Gates open at 10 a.m. each day the fair runs.

Fair promotions includes the following discounts:



Thursday, Sept. 21 : $1 admission for seniors 62+

: $1 admission for seniors 62+ Thursday, Sept. 21 : Buy One, Get One carnival ride bracelets

: Buy One, Get One carnival ride bracelets Friday, Sept. 22 : $1 student admission

: $1 student admission Saturday, Sept. 23: $1 military day

Regular admission costs $5 per person, with free admission for kids 5 years old and under.

Rodeo and Performance schedule:



Thursday, Sept. 21 Mainstage: Nightlife at 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 Mainstage: Tropical del Bravo, Chuey Vega Jr., and Emocion Tropical at 7 p.m. Intercollegiate Rodeo at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 Mainstage: Panic Station at 8 p.m. Intercollegiate Rodeo finals at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Mainstage: Tommy Peacock & the Feathers 4 p.m. Ranch Rodeo at 11 a.m.



The Cochise County fairgrounds are located 3677 N. Leslie Canyon Rd in Douglas, Ariz. parking is $5.

More information available at the fair website.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

