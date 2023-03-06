Watch Now
City of Tucson: Parks and Rec class deadlines approaching

Register by March 14 for spring classes
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 15:50:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, March 14 is the last day to register for the city of Tucson Parks and Recreation's spring leisure classes.

Registration is open on the Parks and Recreation website. Course offerings include:

  • Adaptive aquatics
  • Arts & crafts
  • Dance
  • Gymnastics
  • Health & fitness
  • Music
  • Photography
  • Pottery
  • Sports

Call the department's Registration Services at (520) 791-4877 for more information.
