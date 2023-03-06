City of Tucson: Parks and Rec class deadlines approaching

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, March 14 is the last day to register for the city of Tucson Parks and Recreation's spring leisure classes.

Registration is open on the Parks and Recreation website. Course offerings include:



Adaptive aquatics

Arts & crafts

Dance

Gymnastics

Health & fitness

Music

Photography

Pottery

Sports

Call the department's Registration Services at (520) 791-4877 for more information.

----

