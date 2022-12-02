City of Nogales Christmas Light Parade, Saturday, Dec. 3

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Nogales will hold its annual Christmas Light Parade this Saturday, Dec. 3, ringing in the holiday season with this year's theme, "It's All About Christmas."
The parade will feature decorated floats, local school and performance groups and plenty of twinkling lights.
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and viewers can see the parade from Morley and Grand Avenues.
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.