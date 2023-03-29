Cirque Italia to perform "Water Circus" at Tucson Mall on April 13 through 23

Cirque Italia is returning to Tucson for an aquatic acrobatic experience on April 13 through 23.

The circus made a stop in the Old Pueblo last year with its show called Cirque Paranormal and is back for a pirate-themed adventure.

The ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.

Cirque Italia says they work to modernize the performing arts and circus industries by sticking to strict animal-free policies during their performances.

Cirque Italia presents: Water Circus



When : April 13 through 23

: April 13 through 23 Where : 4500 N. Oracle Rd. (Tucson Mall parking lot)

: 4500 N. Oracle Rd. (Tucson Mall parking lot) Buy tickets online or at the box office (opens Tuesday, April 11)

Cirque Italia