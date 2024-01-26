Check out sea creatures made from marine debris at Tucson Botanical Gardens

Larger-then-life sea creature sculptures are on display at Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Friday, Jan. 26, through June 30.

It’s everything you want in an exhibition made from everything you don’t want floating in the ocean.

Each sculpture was constructed entirely from marine debris, according to a news release from Tucson Botanical Gardens. It’s meant to convey the impact of pollution on sea life and inspire folks to use fewer single-use plastics, the release said.

The exhibit, dubbed Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea, is a collaboration between the gardens and Washed Ashore, a nonprofit organization based out of Oregon that has created 85 works of art from more than 35 tons of marine debris over the last decade. Washed Ashore works have been displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C.

The sea sculptures are included with the price of admission, $19 for adults, $15 for students, seniors (62-and-up) and military, and $10 for kids ages 4-12 (3-and-younger free). Tucson Botanical is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.

