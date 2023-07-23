Catalina Nights for stargazing and wildlife exploration start August 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catalina State Park will be hosting "Catalina Nights" every first and third Friday of the month starting August 4 on the Nature Trail.

These nights provide night hikers with more than just a stargazing opportunity. Anyone ready to join the hike can anticipate an actual tour of the constellations with astronomy facts.

The tour will also include fun facts about the Sonoran Desert's nocturnal animals like bats, coyotes, and scorpions. For this reason, it's recommended to bring close-toed shoes, a flashlight, and, of course, water and weather-appropriate clothing.

If the weather allows, the hour and a half hike begins with a steep descent on slippery gravel. Anyone five years or older can join the fun.

The meeting location will be at the trailhead parking lot near the bathrooms on the following dates. To RSVP, visit https://azstateparks.com/catalina/events/catalina-nights.

2023 Dates for Catalina Nights



August 4 @ 7:30 PM

August 18 @ 7:30 PM

September 1 @ 7 PM

September 15 @ 7 PM

October 6 @ 6:30 PM

October 20 @ 6:30 PM

November 3 @ 6 PM

November 17 @ 6 PM

December 1 @ 5:45 PM

December 15 @ 5:45 PM