Car free streets from Lost Barrio to Himmel Park for Tucson's spring Cyclovia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyclovia returns to Tucson Sunday, April 16 with car-free activities along a route from Lost Barrio to Himmel Park.

It's an open streets celebration that allows people to explore Tucson neighborhoods on foot, bike skates or other non-motorizes modes of transportation. Starting at 9 a.m. though 3 p.m, people can expect food, entertainment and even bike repair tents along the route.

At one end of this spring's route, near 14th Street and Park Avenue, the shops at Lost Barrio will be open at well, giving participants a chance to enjoy a number of local businesses.

Other attractions at Cyclovia include:



Live music at stages in Rincon Heights, Himmel Park, Lost Barrio, Miles Elementary and more

Water bottle and bike repair stations

Free health screenings and vaccines from Pima County Health Department

Sponsor giveaways

To track the route and attractions along the way, organizers suggest using the interactive Cyclovia map online.

Interested in learning more about neighborhood walkabilty? The city of Tucson Department of Transportation and mobility will be on the route on 9th street to talk about its 5th/6th Street Safety and Walkability project.