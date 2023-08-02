Calling all umpires: City of Tucson looking to certify new umps for softball leagues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fall means City Slow Pitch Softball Leagues are heading back out to the diamonds. The city of Tucson is holding an Umpire Clinic this Thursday to recruit more umpires into their pool for the fall season.

Tucson's Parks and Recreation Department says no prior experience as an umpire is necessary, but attendees will need to have an understanding of the game of softball.

Interested applicants must attend the clinic, which is free. The city says pay for umpires starts at $20 her hour.

Clinic Information:



Thursday, August 03

6 - 8 p.m.

Mesquite Room at the Parks and Recreation building

900 S. Randolph Way

Must be at least 18 years old

RSVP with the Sports Unit at (520) 791-4870



Worried about the time commitment? You can check out the game schedule for the upcoming season at the city of Tucson's website.