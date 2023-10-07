Book Swap at 4th Ave. Coalition space Sunday, Oct. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Calling all book worms: If you need some new reading materials or need to clear off some shelf space, the Pima County Public Library and Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition are partnering to host a 'book swap' this Sunday, Oct. 8.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at the Coalition space, 311 E. 7th St., just off 4th Avenue.

The public is invited to bring books to trade or exchange, or to simply take some new books home with them.

Those who have many books they want to make available to others are encouraged to email hfacartsandevents@gmail.com in advance of the swap.