Biggest fundraiser for Autism Society of Southern Arizona happening Saturday: How you can support

A chance to give back

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona (ASSA) is hosting its All In For Autism Day on Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center. It'll raise money for the foundation which supports autism families with resource connection, support groups, and school and emergency response training programs .

The event, scheduled during Autism Acceptance Month, will feature a variety of family-friendly activities including:



Petting zoo

Musical exploration

Science activities

Superhero, princess meet-and-greets

Arts and crafts

Face painting

Games

Theater lessons, Jedi demonstration

There will also be a Dance-A-Thon where people will break it down on the dance floor for a chance to win prizes for best costume, best moves and most money raised.

“Each Autistic person across the spectrum has their own unique strengths and challenges, and with acceptance, understanding, and support from their community they can all live life to the fullest," said Kate Elliott, Executive Director of ASSA.

“Being inclusive and accommodating for the Autistic community doesn't really require a whole lot. The willingness to listen, engage, and treat Autistic people with respect goes a long way."

Details

When: Saturday, April 13 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Convention Center (Grand Ballroom), 260 South Church Avenue

How much: $5 per ticket, $20 family pack