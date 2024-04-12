Biggest fundraiser for Autism Society of Southern Arizona happening Saturday: How you can support

A chance to give back
The Autism Society of Southern Arizona (ASSA) is hosting its All In For Autism Day on Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center. It'll raise money for the foundation which supports autism families with resource connection, support groups, and school and emergency response training programs .
The event, scheduled during Autism Acceptance Month, will feature a variety of family-friendly activities including:
- Petting zoo
- Musical exploration
- Science activities
- Superhero, princess meet-and-greets
- Arts and crafts
- Face painting
- Games
- Theater lessons, Jedi demonstration
There will also be a Dance-A-Thon where people will break it down on the dance floor for a chance to win prizes for best costume, best moves and most money raised.
“Each Autistic person across the spectrum has their own unique strengths and challenges, and with acceptance, understanding, and support from their community they can all live life to the fullest," said Kate Elliott, Executive Director of ASSA.
“Being inclusive and accommodating for the Autistic community doesn't really require a whole lot. The willingness to listen, engage, and treat Autistic people with respect goes a long way."
Details
When: Saturday, April 13 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center (Grand Ballroom), 260 South Church Avenue
How much: $5 per ticket, $20 family pack
Mikenzie Hammel joined the KGUN 9 team as a multimedia journalist in the summer of 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. With her passion for human connection and visual storytelling, Mikenzie is honored to share the stories of Tucson and southeastern Arizona. Share your story ideas and important issues with Mikenzie by emailing mikenzie.hammel@kgun9.com.