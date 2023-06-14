Autism Society to host Autistic Pride Mixer Saturday, June 17

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona was a previous KGUN 9 Giving Project recipient. Learn more about their work in the video player above.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — June is Pride Month, and communities across the U.S are holding celebrations to connect and create visibility.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is hosting an Autistic Pride Mixer this Saturday, June 17, from 6 - 8 p.m.

"We are excited to be able to have this event for our Autistic & LGBTQ+ community where everyone can come together and create connections," says Kate Elliott, executive director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

The Pride Mixer is one in a long list of events—both regularly-occurring and special occasion—that the Autism Society puts on throughout the year.

The first hour of the mixer will include 'minute-to-win-it'-style games, that Elliott says will be designed to help attendees get to know one another, leading up to a more casual second hour that will include:



Food

Mocktail bar

Dancing

"When we had our Speed Dating event in February we were logistically unable to be inclusive of all the potential match combinations," says Elliott. "This event is meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ members of our community, create opportunities for connection and share our PRIDE."

According to some studies, there is a growing recognized intersection of autism and gender diversity. In his article, "Demystifying Autistic Gender," Bernard Grand, PhD writes about a "neurodiversity-affirming approach to gender," in which neurodiverse people tend to be more open to individual expression of gender—outside the two-gender, hetero-normative approach.

Tickets are $5 per person. Proceeds will be used to help offset the cost of the event for the Autism Society, a non-profit organization.

Attendees ages 18 and up are invited to the event. Tickets are available on the Autism Society of Southern Arizona's website. The event will be held at UCP of Southern Arizona, 630 N. Craycroft Road.

