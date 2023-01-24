Autism Society of Southern Arizona to hold 'Dating 101' and speed dating events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The process of dating can be intimidating and hard to navigate. The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is hosting a pair of events to help members of the neurodiverse community enter the dating field will a little less pressure.

"In order to ease the anxiety of what could be an overwhelming situation, we are providing a sensory-friendly environment, extended date time, topic prompts ahead of time, and support during the event—if anyone needs it," shared Autism Society of Southern Arizona Executive Director Kate Elliott.

Part one of the two-part event is "Speed Dating 101," an introductory class to dating, on Saturday, Jan. 28. Maya Asher, an independently-licensed clinical therapist with experience working with neurodiverse communities, will lead the free session, covering topics including:



Safety

Flirting

Setting and respecting boundaries

Defining what you're looking for in a relationship

Speed Dating 101 is free, and a pre-requisite to the main Speed Dating event, to be held Saturday, Feb. 11.

Participation in the Speed Dating event is limited to 36 total individuals. Tickets cost $25 each.

Included in the event:



Six "dates" lasting 15 minutes apiece

Relaxed environment

"Conversation starters," which participants will be given in advance to prepare if they wish

A mocktail social hour directly after speed dating concludes

Elliott says following the event, staff will help compiling the daters' selected matches, and will provide assistance as needed for making connections after Speed Dating ends.

Registration is available at the Autism Society's website.

Speed Dating 101



Saturday, Jan. 28 | 6 - 7 p.m.

Held at HOPE, Incorporated - 1200 N. Country Club Rd.

Speed Dating Event



Saturday, Feb. 11 | 6 p.m.

Held at UPC of Southern Arizona - 630 N. Craycroft Rd.

For more information, contact Kate Elliott at (520) 770-1541 or kelliott@as-az.org.