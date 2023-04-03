All in for Autism Day offers fun and games Saturday, April 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — April is Autism Acceptance Month, dedicated to building community connections for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona (ASSA) will be hosting a single-day event on Saturday, April 15 at the Rillito Race Track, featuring experiences surrounding the arts, sports, science and more:



Instrument petting zoo, provided by the Civic Orchestra of Tucson

Reptile petting zoo, provided by the Tucson Reptile Society

community mosaic art project

soccer activities by FC Tucson

Science Zone hosted by various UArizona science clubs

games

jumping castles

food trucks

ASSA serves the Southern Arizona autism community with several services ranging from social clubs to large-scale trainings for service providers, including the Tucson Police Department.

"Navigating the world of Autism and services can be overwhelming and isolating," says ASSA Executive Director Kate Elliott. "We at the Autism Society of Southern Arizona strive to be a place where parents of children with Autism and Autistic adults can come to find resources, education, and connection to the community."

Autism Society of Southern Arizona

According to recent information from the CDC, ASD now affects 1 out of 36 children in Arizona. ASSA's mission "is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully."

All in for Autism Day is part of the Autism Society's month-long campaign to raise funds that support its year-round programs that promote education and services for the community, including:



Tickets for All in for Autism Day cost $20 for adults and $5 for youth under age 14. Tickets include a resource-filled tote bag for adults and a fidget toy for kids with autism.

Purchase tickets online at ASSA's website.