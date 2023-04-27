Agave Heritage Festival celebrates culinary arts and culture in Tucson

Agave plants have been harvested and enjoyed in our region for hundreds of years — and this is the week to celebrate that as the Agave Heritage Festival returns to Tucson for its 15th year.

With events ranging from educational to artistic to just plain fun, there is something for everyone around town during the four-day festivities. A full list of events can be found at the festival's website.

Nocheluna Agave Heritage Dinner, Maynards — Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m.

The culinary team at Maynards will present a multi-course cocktail dinner featuring local and regional ingredients. The meal will feature pairings with agave spirits by Nocheluna, Dargoon Saison or Bodegas Santo Tomaso Tintino Wine.

La Loncheria Takes Over Club Congress — Friday, April 28 at 10:00 p.m.

Club Congress welcomes Oscar Leon Bernal of La Loncheria in Brooklyn, N.Y. as DJ of the Agave Festival After-Party. Mezcales de Leyenda will be providing specialty drinks featuring their own crafted mezcal.

Agave Heritage Festival Paint Night, Hotel McCoy — Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

For a more low-key affair, the Painting & Vino Tucson event at Hotel McCoy is a go-to. Guests will be guided through a painting of a beginner's agave plant during a three-hour paint and sip event.

Western Mexico Tasting & Lecture, Crisol Bar — Saturday, April 29

This class will teach guests everything about the tastes of Western Mexico, specigically Jalisco and Michoacan, accompanied by a tasting of crafted spirits.