A Friday favorite: Udall Park Farmers Market

It's a Friday staple — Heirloom's Udall Park Farmers Market on the east side of Tucson.

More than 40 vendors are on-site offering everything from farm-fresh eggs to homegrown fruits and vegetables — even handmade tortillas and ready-to-eat foods.

For those looking for a wider variety of handmade goods, there are also sellers with pet products, soaps, health and wellness products, and other wares.

The market is visible from Tanque Verde Rd. on the north side of the park, close to the baseball fields. It's also easily accessible via SunTran or the Udall Transit system.

The Farmers Market welcomes SNAP/EBT customers and offers the matching program, Double Up Food Bucks AZ.

Heirloom's Udall Park Farmers Market

Every Friday, 8 a.m. through 12 p.m.

7202 E. Tanque Verde Rd.