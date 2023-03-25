2nd annual Veteran and First Responder Resource Fair Saturday, March 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In weekend full of big things to do, including the Fourth Avenue Street Fair and the air show at Davis-Monthan Air force base, one community event aims to provide resources all in one place for veterans and first responders.

The 2nd annual Veteran and First Responder Resource Fair is happening Saturday at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.

Organizations like Women Warriors and the Vet Center will be on location to educate veterans and first responders about the resources available to help them—from mental health resources to finding a job, the fair will offer something for everyone.

Kristin Johnson, President of Operation Resource Arizona told me why this event is so important for our community.

"It's not just first responder or veteran education, it's community education because without the friends and family, there's really no way to help these heroes in our community," says Johnson, the organization's president.

The resource fair will feature guest speakers, food, music and face painting for the kids.

It is a free event:



Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Rd.

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.