TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2023 Southeast Arizona Birding Festival is wrapping up after a four-day gathering of bird lovers across Southern Arizona.

Running from Wednesday to Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson – Reid Park, it gives people the opportunity to see unique and fascinating avian species native to Arizona.

"We do a lot of restoration, conservation work in the area," Director of Engagement and Education with the Tucson Audubon Society Luke Safford shared. "A lot of bringing urban habitat into focus for people so that they can build homes for birds right where they live."

This festival featured the presentations from the following experts:



The festival also gave people a chance to see some of the birds in action.

"Having live birds here helps put a visual to it that otherwise they wouldn't have" Safford added.