'Switch City' tournaments coming to Tucson rec centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson's Parks and Recreation Department is launching monthly Nintendo Switch video game tournaments across multiple rec centers beginning in February.

Six participating recreation centers will host 'Switch City' tournaments on one selected game for two age groups, ages 12-14 and 15-17, with the top two winners in each age group moving on to compete at the 'Tournament of Champions' near the end of each month.

The Parks and Recreation department will hand out prizes for the top two finishers in each age group at the end of the Tournament of Champions. Transportation can also be provided, according to the city, as the location of the Tournament of Champions does rotate.

In February, for the inaugural round of Switch City, players will compete on Nintendo's 'Mario Party Superstars' according to the following schedule:



Donna Liggins Center - 2160 N. 6th Ave.

Ages 12 - 14: Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. Ages 15 - 17: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

Fred Archer Center - 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Ages 12 - 14: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Ages 15 - 17: Friday, Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Morris K. Udall Center - 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Ages 12 - 14: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Ages 15 - 17: Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Randolph Center - 200 S. Alvernon Way

Ages 12 - 14: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Ages 15 - 17: Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa Center - 1080 S. 10th Ave.

Ages 12 - 14: Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. Ages 15 - 17: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

William Clements Center - 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

Ages 12 - 14: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Ages 15 - 17: Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.



The Tournament of Champions for Mario Party Superstars will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the Randolph Center, beginning at 4 p.m. for the younger age group. The older division of teens' tournament will begin at 5 p.m.

Parents can register their kids on the first day of each month's tournament. Players may only participate at one location.

Future tournaments will feature games such as 'MLB the Show,' 'Super Smash Bros.' and 'Mario Kart' in March, April and May, respectively.

For more information, visit the City of Tucson website.