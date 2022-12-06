Relax, ASMR is a tingly TikTok trend we can all embrace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For those unfamiliar with Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) it is an audio-visual stimulation technique that aids in relaxation and has been around since 2007, but was officially recognized in 2010.

ASMR is known all over the world and has picked up more traction since the pandemic. You can find creators on almost all social platforms including TikTok and Twitch where the trend has recently spiked.

YouTube has nearly 25 million videos related to ASMR to help enthusiasts find exactly the right "tingle" they are searching for.

Celebrities are even being asked to participate in ASMR videos.

Roxy_Rose is an ASMRtist from Brazil who streams on Twitch who shared her insights into ASMR with us.

Q - What got you into ASMR?

A - I have anxiety disorder, I found out about ASMR and decided to listen to it, see if it really helped to relax.

Q - Do you use ASMR to relax yourself?

A - Yes! Especially soap and sand cutting.

Q - How do you feel ASMR benefits others?

A - I feel like it helps to relax, focus, and sleep. It does not substitute for professional help of course.

Q - What’s your favorite trigger?

A - Cutting sounds. (as stated above)

Q - What’s your most requested trigger?

A - My most requested trigger was mouth sounds, the famous 'Tuc tuc' haha.

Have you ever used a scalp massager or had your back tickled and felt really relaxed? Did it trigger a sensation like goosebumps or tingling that moves from the scalp down the body? That is a type of ASMR.

Not all ASMR is the same. It ranges between audible soft spoken whispering, tapping, or crinkling, to visual hand movements.

One might say they have felt tingles while listening to music, which is similar in some ways, but there are also differences. Music - unless performed strictly as an ASMR - would not be considered the same.

ASMR can help relax you while studying, working, or even right before bed.

To learn more about ASMR, asmruniversity.com has information and useful tools.