PlayStation to launch all-new, tiered membership service in June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The PlayStation Plus subscription service is about to get an upgrade to offer gamers more choices come June 2022.

Sony Interactive Entertaiment has announced it is bringing together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now for a new three-tier membership.

"Our focus is on providing high-quality, curated content with a diverse portfolio of games," says Jim Ryan, President & CEO of SIE.

The three membership tiers are Essential, Extra and Premium and prices for membership range from $9.99 to $17.99 monthly or $59.99 to $119.99 yearly.

Below are the benefits of each membership, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment:

PlayStation Plus Essential

($9.99/mo, $24.99/qtly, $59.99/yr)



Subscribers will get the same benefits PlayStation Plus members get today, such as two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games and online multiplayer access.

PlayStation Plus Extra

($14.99/mo, $39.99/qtly, $99.99/yr)



Subscribers will get all the benefits from the Essential tier, plus a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Those games are downloadable for play and include hits from PlayStation and third-party partners.

PlayStation Plus Premium

($17.99/mo, $49.99/qtly, $119.99/yr)



Subscribers will get all the benefits from both the Essential and Extra tiers. There will also be access to 340 more games including those from PS3 through cloud streaming, plus original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP games available in both streaming and download options. Subscribers will also get time-limited game trials to try select games before buying.

When the new tier subscription launches in June, SIE says it plans to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

SIE says when the service launches, PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch.