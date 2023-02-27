'Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe' huffs, puffs new life into Wii classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A remake of a 2011 Wii game, "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" recaptures the magic of one of the Pink Puffball's most whimsical adventures.

Bulging with enough new content to entice fans of the original, the remaster manages to maintain everything that made the original release a standout while adding a considerable amount of enhancements.

The adventure springs to life in four-player cooperative multiplayer, which leaves ample room for griefing, as well as for parents to help inexperienced gamers along.

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land" holds a special place in my heart because it was one of the first to be accessible enough for my then-4-year-old son, Luke, managed to play on his own. Taking it on as a 16-year-old well versed in board and video games far too complicated for me, he found a similar sense of joy and discovery when playing the new version. Other than the title character, other playable heroes include King Dedede, Meta Knight and Bandana Waddle Dee.

As with most Kirby games, you guide the rotund character through colorful levels set against a peppy soundtrack. You romp, roll and drift through Planet Popstar, taking on the abilities of enemies after you inhale them. In a way, Kirby is a sort of vampire, drawing on the energies of others to assume their forms.

While progressing through many of the levels is simple to a nearly insulting degree, side challenges and collectibles considerably up the effort and precision necessary. After the credits roll, there is considerably more Kirby to play, including a sizable, expanded epilogue, which tracks the fate of the game's main villain after Kirby beats him and robs him of most of his powers. The journey of the fallen star packs a surprisingly emotional punch.

Additions include minigames, including Magalor's Tome Trackers, which joins the likes of Samurai Kirby as simplistic — yet catchy — party-game distractions.

The visuals, though strong in the initial release, have been given an HD spit-shine, and the game controls like a dream in both handheld and docked mode. It feels like a game built from the ground up for the Switch.

Inhabiting a timeless formula and executed flawlessly, "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" proves to have the dexterity of its hero, shifting shape and taking on new powers with wide-eyed ease.