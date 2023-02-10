'Hogwarts Legacy' lets gamers live out wizarding, witchcraft dreams

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Harry Potter-inspired Wizarding World has never meshed well with gaming. Of the umpteen games released — mostly rushed movie tie-ins — only the 2010 "Lego Harry Potter" came close to capturing the magic of the books and films.

"Hogwarts Legacy" comes the closest of any to pulling off the trick that had yet to be fully accomplished. An open-world RPG that lets you play as a fifth-year Hogwarts student attempting to make your way through your education amid harrowing circumstances, the game is a fan service-filled jaunt into a magical realm.

Developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games combine their talents to nail down the essence of what makes the Wizarding World so fascinating.

Instead of getting shoehorned into a preset path, you carve out your own story, coloring a preset narrative with your choices. The game is set in the 19th century.

You start by receiving your Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, then make your way toward Hogwarts with a mentor through some puzzle-laden terrain, in what amounts to a tutorial. Then the sassy Sorting Hat asks you a few questions, assigning you to your house. If you don't like your assignment, you can switch to another.

Armed with your wand — which amounts to a gun — and growing array of spells — which are akin to various types of ammo — you make Hogwarts your own by romping through areas from the mythos. You run into familiar characters and enemies, building up your skills as you come of age as a witch or wizard.

Sweeping visuals, a captivating score and engaging gameplay help hook you. The puzzles are challenging without being overwhelming, and there is always gentle, steady guidance as to what to do next. Myriad side quests are available to distract you — as well as enhance — the main path.

Potion crafting, upgradable talents and fantastic beast encounters help color the experience. I had a huge smile on my face as I confronted one Potter-flavored Easter egg after another.

You're given license to be as altruistic or downright mean as you want. I leaned toward the chaotic neutral side, exploring the dark arts to my whim. The branching paths available ensure multiple play-throughs will seem fresh and filled with content you didn't experience previous times around.

I went into the game with tempered expectations, nearly sure some level of disappointment was in the offing. To my giddy surprise, nearly everything I encountered was impressive and satisfying. "Hogwarts Legacy" is just the game Potterheads had been longing for.

