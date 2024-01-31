Get ready for the next battle: Tekken 8 hits series highs

The long-running “Tekken” franchise has been a mainstay in the fighting game circuit for over two decades and gamers have been pining for a new iteration for quite a while. While Tekken 7 saw tournament play and was an entry with enough legs that it’s still played nine years after release, it was time for a refresh.

Tekken 8 is as good a refresh as any. Providing ample content for players of any skill level, the game is a medley of everything that has made the franchise so beloved.

Let’s start with the core of it all, the one-on-one combat. Tekken 8 is so much fun because of the diversity of playstyles offered by it’s 32 fighters. As a Lili main for over a decade, I was happy to be able to translate my vaguely okay abilities with her from 7 into vaguely okay abilities here. All the characters look fantastic as well, with smooth moves and better character models than the previous game. Add to that arenas with destructible floors, walls, and items that make every hit feel powerful and you have a game that is so rewarding and fun to play whether you are doing so on a controller or a fight stick.



Where Tekken 8 shines most though is in the sheer variety of content on display. A story mode picks up where the last game ended, reintroducing you into the unhinged world of the King of Iron Fist Tournament. Demons and laser beams and family drama, along with some anime sci-fi action, culminate in some weird fighting tournament where they allow a teenaged princess from Monaco and a school girl from Japan to participate (and a bear, panda, robot…whatever, it’s Tekken).

On top of that are individual character stories that give you more insight on your favorite fighters. And then when you finish that, you can build your own avatar to compete in a story where you fight your way through Tekken tournaments in arcades. It’s a cute little concept allowing single-player fans to get the experience of the multi-player competitive world.

Tekken 8’s a ton of fun and possibly one of the best fighting games I’ve played in the past couple years. With the promise of more characters to come in season passes, the obvious length of stay a game like this has in the tournament and competitive circuits, and the sheer amount of content on offer…Tekken 8 is a game well worth your time. Even if you’re a first timer who is interested, there are plenty of series recaps to help get you acquainted with what is, in every way, the wackiest fighting game franchise on the market.

Rating: 9/10

Publisher provided PS5 review copy in exchange for honest review.

