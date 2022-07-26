Game review roundup: 'Live a Live,' 'Hell Pie' vie for gamers' attention

Here is a roundup of recent game releases:

LIVE A LIVE

The sprawling RPG — originally released in 1994 in Japan — makes its long-anticipated U.S. debut on the Switch.

Seven protagonists share loosely thematically related stories. Each of them spans a vastly different setting and time period. Characters range from a shinobi assassin in Edo Japan to a Wild West cowboy.

Intriguing narrative twists and quirky gameplay are reminiscent of the likes of "Chrono Trigger," and an able translation team delivers the humor and inventiveness across the time and culture gap. A dazzling art style paces the myriad joruneys.

A rare treasure that inhabits some of the best of what 1990s JRPGs had to offer, the presence of "Live a Live" on the Switch fulfills a long sought-after promise.

HELL PIE

Relying on hit-and-miss gross-out humor, the offbeat platformer from Sluggerfly is a refreshing change of pace from the norm.

You play as Nate, the Demon of Bad Taste, who is tasked to round up a series of nasty ingredients for a devilish birthday pie.

Utilized a sidekick that's chained to you to do your dirty work, you equip power-enhancing horns, which help grant you aerial and physical abilities.

The 3D platforming is reminiscent of "Psychonauts," and the wicked sight gags are enough to keep things interesting. The lack of a filter makes this one strictly for adults.