Game review roundup: 'Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy,' 'Inscryption' make splashes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here's a look at the slate of recent game releases:

CAFFEINE: VICTORIA'S LEGACY

A choice-based visual novel with branching paths, "Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy" is set in a Steampunk realm that revolves around coffee.

In this sort of world, the barista is king or queen.

Juggling relationships, combat abilities and moral quandaries — all revolving around caffeinated drinks — the effort from developers Retalaika Games and Kikal Digital delivers its story with burnt tongue in coffee-saturated cheek.

Boasting serious replayability due to its multiple endings and bizarre Easter eggs, the game is for those with a measure of patience mixed in with their caffeine addictions. Helpful settings allow you to plow through the dialogue at warp speed in order to spare you the need to backtrack and re-read conversations on follow-up play-throughs.

INSCRYPTION

Following up on the success of "The Hex" and "Pony Island," Daniel Mullins Games continues to make impressive strides on carving out its spot among the top tier of indie devs. The game makes the move to PS5 after debuting on consoles last year.

Draped in a mysterious setting that creaks with haunting undertones, the setup has you take part in challenges that echo that of an escape room.

You're presented with an obtuse, seemingly unfair card game that involves a scale that keeps score via pebbles placed on each side.

The cards you draw and play have Tarot-style connotations, and many reflect macabre implications away from the table.

Pulsing with dark humor and a gnawing sense of dread, "Inscryption" is a wily, unique experience that has a way of lingering in your thoughts.

MOONSCARS

A stylish Metroidvania that recalls influences of the "Bloodstained" series, the ludicrously difficult exploration-based platformer sends you headlong into a dark labyrinth that pulses with false walls, foreboding enemies and precious resources that ease your journey.

Developer Black Mermaid has made some impressive progress since launch, buttressing their already-solid gameplay with polish and ease-of-use improvements.

Although the writing makes little sense, the stark, morose tone gives the game a decidedly "Dark Souls"-style feel.

Its daunting challenge level may scare off some players, but overall, "Moonscars" feels like a passionate, artistic effort that should stand the test of time.

NICKELODEON KART RACERS 3: SLIME SPEEDWAY

After sputtering out of the gate with the first two attempts to ape the "Mario Kart" standard, the series catches a slip stream in its third outing. Developer Bamtang has learned and evolved from earlier missteps get its engine humming at top RPM.

Bolstered with loads of fan service — where else can you use a SpongeBob-piloted four-wheeler to trade paints in a buggie driven by Chuckie of the "Rugrats?" — the bizarre, lively racer hits its stride on tracks laden with speed-ups, items and obstacles meant to make you wipe out.

The offline mode may be stuck in neutral, but the game gets, well, animated in both online and couch multiplayer. This game is no "Mario Kart," but it does manage to at least place the series in the lead pack.

Publishers provided review codes.