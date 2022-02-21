Game review roundup: 'Assassins' Creed: The Ezio Collection,' '35MM'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here is a roundup of three recent game releases:

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Switch

A roundup of three of the bedrock "Assassin's Creed" games that mark the franchise's glory days is out on the Switch.

The three games trace the growth and development of Ezio Auditore from pompous, privileged youth to geopolitical power player.

Included are "Assassin's Creed II," "Assassin's Creed Brotherhood" and "Assassin's Creed Revelation." To round out the mythology, the short films "Assasin's Creed Lineage" and "Assassin's Creed Embers" are also there.

All three games highlight the Renaissance setting, with Ezio using his parkour-like abilities to execute covert missions.

The games are gorgeous on the Switch screen. It's a treat to be able to play these games for the first time in portable mode.

MUSIC RACER: ULTIMATE

With courses iterated in real time in response to the musical beats, "Music Racer: Ultimate" is a game to play with the speakers blasting at full volume.

Trippy, neon-bordered roads fly by as you adjust to the twists and turns on the fly, losing yourself in the blinding sense of speed.

The dev team at Sometimes You wears its "Rad Racer" and "Children of Eden" influences proudly, crafting a rhythm-based journey that gets you lost in the trance.

The track selection and visuals are both superb, but time will tell if there's enough variety to keep things lively.

Although the game lacks depth, it works as an entrancing palate cleanser, as well as a stress-reducing way to blow off steam in between sessions with heavier games.

35MM

The understated, post-apocalyptic travelogue is the definition of the derisive "walking sim" label, with active gameplay minimized in favor of the emergence of a subtle story.

The problem with "35MM" is that there aren't enough action moments to keep you rolling eagerly through the slower parts.

The story follows two travelers who slog through a post-apocalyptic Russian wasteland. You gather supplies and resources, choosing puzzle-laden quests that affect the outcome of your story. You can also snap photos with your trusty camera.

Developer Noskov Sergey shows some impressive scene-setting abilities, but lacks significantly in the categories of narrative and suspense.

Retro Racers Moto Roader

Recalling the spirit of the likes of "Super Sprint," the 8-bit-style racer provides an overhead view of a racetrack, tasking you to control your vehicle with remote control-style settings as you navigate slick tracks, projectile-spewing enemies and unforgiving walls.

Although speeds are slow, races are quick and punchy, providing some quick-hit thrills.

Multiplayer mode is where the game thrives, allowing you to share the giddy thrills of close finishes and come-from-behind triumphs.

While "Retro Racers Moto Roader" is accessible, it struggles to feel at home on a console, seeming to be more fitting as a mobile game.

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games makes several nods to retro classics, including some goofy menu prompts with intentionally poor English translations.

Publisher provided review code.

