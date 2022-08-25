Game roundup: 'Aquadine,' 'Cursed to Golf,' 'LL World Series Baseball 2022,' 'A Tale of Paper,' 'Smash Boats'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here is a roundup of three recent game releases:

AQUADINE

A sumptuous indie visual novel Ratalaika Games and SoftColors, "Aquadine" tells its intertwined stories through the eyes of four characters.

In the style of "Rashomon," the perspectives of each character color, enhance and even sometimes contradict the purviews of the others.

The setting is an idyllic town beset with an involved, sometimes dark heritage influenced by whispers of an Atlantis-style fallen utopia.

While games of this ilk lack challenge and urgency by definition, "Aquadine" packs the click-and-read appeal of a YA page-turner novel.

CURSED TO GOLF

A side-scrolling, golf-based platformer that's somewhat reminiscent of the 2017 Switch game "Golf Story," "Cursed to Golf" tees you off as a champion golfer who is struck dead on the golf course and forced to swing, drive and slice his way through the afterlife.

The simple three-button controls bring back memories of the older "Mario Golf" titles, and a slew of power-ups spice things up.

There is a decidedly miniature golf-style feel to the design. Levels have you exploding walls, aiming ricocheted shots off of barriers, stopping time to drop your placement on dime and picking up bonus strokes with well-placed drives.

The sly humor and satisfying golf action — which rarely gets tiresome even after multiple trial-and-error-based failures — powers this game's thoroughly satisfying backswing.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES BASEBALL 2022

Timed to release alongside the real-life event in Williamsport, Penn., this arcade-style, plug-and-play baseball sim takes its pitch signals from the likes of "The Bigs" and "Baseball Stars."

Pitching and hitting are broken down into engaging, rock-paper-scissors-style minigames that place a premium on anticipation of ball placement. Quick-time-event sequences determine whether or not players complete difficult fielding maneuvers.

While the players undoubtedly throw harder, run faster and catch more effectively than the real 12-year-olds who hit the basepaths, they perform in the outsized sense of exaggeration in which kids fashion themselves as Big Leaguers at recess.

Publisher GameMill steps up its game considerably from its typical output, crafting a baseball sim that nails the fundamentals while capturing the inherent sense of fun and camaraderie that encapsulates the Little League experience.

A TALE OF PAPER: REFOLDED

With influences coming from the likes of "Torn," "Paper Mario: The Origami King" and "Yoshi's Crafted World," "A Tale of Paper" is a puzzle-oriented platformer that's set in a realm pulsing with paper and cardboard.

Your hero, Line, transforms via origami into creatures such as a frog, rocket or bird in an effort to fulfill the whims its creator.

The enhanced version of the game, which was released in 2020, comes with three prequel chapters and an alternate protagonist with a different set of powers.

While the gimmick starts to fade and the whimsy dulls after long play sessions, "A Tale of Paper" retains its charm with its upbeat, emotionally resonant storytelling.

SMASH BOATS: WATERLOGGED EDITION

The 2021 Switch game sets sail for new console realms, bringing its frantic, strategic brand of toy boat crashing to Xbox.

You guide adorable boats into battles of attrition against one another, launching projectiles and ramming them into oblivion.

The bite-sized levels play out with the urgency of a mobile game, boasting the welcome polish of a console release. The maps range from bathtubs to toy chests, a pool table and a toilet.

While Xbox players get to dip their toes in the water, Switch players aren't left out to sea. A fresh update grants couch co-op for up to four players.

Publishers provided review codes.