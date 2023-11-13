Fate/Samurai Remnant is one of the best anime games in recent years

Fate is a long-running Japanese game and anime series that you either know because you're a fan, you know because it turns historical figures into waifus, or you don't know because ignorance is bliss when it comes to anime-related paraphernalia. Neglecting all the media that comprises the series and focusing solely on the console-life of the franchise you'll see that Fate has existed as musou games, Dynasty Warriors-esque adventures that have you taking on the role of a master with a historical servant laying waste to thousands of faceless enemies in the pursuit of the Holy Grail.

Fate/Samurai Remnant forgoes the overly-complicated and honestly exhausting lore of previous Fate games to offer an independent story allowing newcomers and casual fans a chance to acquaint themselves with the systems that make up the Fate universe.

In this game you play a disciple of the famed samurai Miyamoto Musashi during Japan's feudal period. Roped into the "waxing moon ritual", you become a master...one of seven who summon a heroic spirit...a historical figure who has become a legend and now acts as pretty much your Pokemon...battling for you toward the ultimate goal: winning the ritual and receiving whatever wish you desire.

Along the way you'll meet rogue servants who, as their name implies, act of their own volition, as well as other masters and servants with various motivations but all pretty much wanting to kill you and win the ritual.

The plot is compelling, going back to the basics that made the Holy Grail War so interesting and focusing on the characters and history (even if that history includes dubious nonsense like Musashi, a man in this universe, being a blond anime waifu from another universe summoned by a character...just get used to that weirdness) rather than the sci-fi moon stuff that made Extella so difficult to get into.

And while the plot will engage you, it's really the gameplay that sucks you in. Edo is segmented into a ton of maps that reflect the musou roots of this game — offering up battles where you'll test your swordsmanship against hordes of villains and monsters. While exploring you'll find side missions and other little challenges that are reminiscent of the Yakuza franchise (try all the local dishes, beat a certain number of enemies). Speaking of Yakuza Fate/Samurai Remnant feels very similar to a game I reviewed earlier this year, Like a Dragon Ishin, with multiple sword styles to switch between in battle, a very similar skill progression system, and similar story-structure to one of those games as well. All that wrapped in a Dynasty Warrior shell.

With great anime graphics and solid music and voice acting to help anchor the game, I found myself losing hours every time I booted Fate/Samurai Remnant up. Getting good at the dynamic combat took a bit, but it is rewarding to figure out all the systems and how they can help you get the edge in some of the more intense battles. That said there are a handful of issues on that front: combat can be a bit repetitive (as it is with most musou games) and boss's tend to be sponges more so than tests of skill. I also think there is a lot going on as far as button inputs go, leaving for some hours of confusion in fully realizing what's mapped to what on the controller.

There are also a couple technical hiccups on the exploration side, simple things like frame dips and floaty movement controls that don't frustrate but are noticeable.

These are all small gripes with what is an undeniably fantastic game.

Fate/Samurai Remnant doesn't reinvent the wheel and wears its inspirations on its sleeve. The combination of Yakuza with Dynasty Warriors works surprisingly well and the 50-ish hour campaign is perfectly paced for the most part (though the usual anime issues like ungodly exposition dumps and tangents that make no difference do permeate the script). While it doesn't have the flash or mainstream appeal of this year's triple-A titles, it stands firmly among and in some cases above those. This is certainly one of the year's best games.

Publisher provided review code in exchange for honest review

Console: PS5

Rating: 9/10