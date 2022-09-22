Watch Now
Three actors from 1993's 'Sandlot' to appear at Tucson Mall comics shop

Director David Mickey Evans, Chauncey Leopardi, Grant Gelt, Marty York and Victor DiMattia seen at Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'The Sandlot' at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Sep, 1, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Sep 22, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stars from the 1993 baseball comedy "The Sandlot" will make an appearance at a comic book shop in the Tucson Mall next week.

Tim Guiry, who played Smalls, Marty York (Yeah-Yeah) and Victor DiMattia (Timmy) will appear at Harley's Toys & Comics from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 30.

Selfies and autographs cost $40 each, with an autograph/selfie combo available for $60.

For $150, you can get an autograph and selfie with all three.

