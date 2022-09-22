Three actors from 1993's 'Sandlot' to appear at Tucson Mall comics shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stars from the 1993 baseball comedy "The Sandlot" will make an appearance at a comic book shop in the Tucson Mall next week.
Tim Guiry, who played Smalls, Marty York (Yeah-Yeah) and Victor DiMattia (Timmy) will appear at Harley's Toys & Comics from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 30.
Selfies and autographs cost $40 each, with an autograph/selfie combo available for $60.
For $150, you can get an autograph and selfie with all three.
