Tucson Gem Show on 22nd Street kicks off with over 400 vendors, largest free gem show open to public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual Tucson Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Showcase is back, with around 50 shows across the city running for three weeks. One of the largest, the Tucson Gem Show on 22nd Street, kicked off Thursday.

With 450 vendors, the 22nd Street Show is the largest component of the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show. Admission is free, with a $10 parking fee.

Organizers expect more than 45,000 visitors this year.

For Tami Helms, owner of Tamterra Jewelry and Gems, the event has been crucial for growing her business. Helms is showcasing around 200 pieces of her handcrafted jewelry, up from just 25 to 30 at her first show.

“I think at first, we were barely meeting the standard, and now this is by far like three-quarters of my income,” Helms said. She’s now in her fifth year at the showcase.

Helms’ booth features unique handmade pieces, including a necklace crafted from fine silver, 14-karat gold, and Malagasy moonstone. She added that one item in particular—Labradorite, a feldspar stone—draws a lot of attention for its iridescent effect.

Russell Carhart, owner of Hart Events, has been producing the show for about 14 years. He recalls starting out in modest conditions.

“We started in a small, what I call a scrappy pup tent gravel lot,” Carhart said. “Vendors stuck it out with us, and we've grown significantly year after year. This is our largest year yet.”

Items at the show range from affordable pieces to those worth six figures.

Bill Vance, founder of Vance Gems, is a veteran vendor at the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase. He’s been attending for 54 years and is known for his focus on quality.

“I’m a person that’s always believed that quality always sells,” Vance said. “If you're looking for a piece of good quality, you're going to pay a little bit more for it than, say, a stone with inclusions or flaws in it.”

This year’s event also introduces family-friendly attractions, including a rubber duck hunt and a kids’ zone. Silver ducks can be redeemed for a free day pass to the Children’s Museum Tucson, while gold ducks come with exciting prizes.

“The kids can dig in a fossil pit, find fossils and gemstones, and there are coloring books and other activities,” Carhart said.

In addition to its usual gems, minerals, and fossils, the event is supporting artists affected by Hurricane Helene. Carhart explained that some of these artists who lost their galleries in the storm are now selling their work at the show. Proceeds will benefit the Asheville community.

“What Hart Events is doing for the people in Asheville and for the artisans, and their sponsorship, just means the world to our community,” Helms said. She grew up just 40 minutes away from where the hurricane caused significant damage.

The 22nd Street Gem Show runs through Feb. 16 at 993 S. Freeway, Tucson, AZ 85745. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.