This weekend in Tucson: Mariachi, Marana fun, movies and a cemetery tour

Another busy weekend in Tucson is upon us, with a dizzying array of concerts, tours and festivals worth attending.

Here are some KGUN 9 picks:

Film Fest Tucson - The annual Film Fest, now in its eighth year, started Thursday and runs through the weekend at five venues spread from downtown to Main Gate Square. Of local interest: Director Philippe Van Leeuw's "The Wall," screening Saturday, was filmed in Southern Arizona; and large parts of the documentary, "Space Cowboy," screening Friday, were shot in Eloy. Get the full schedule here.

Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson at 60 - Tucson's first youth mariachi group, widely considered to be one of the first youth mariachi groups in the country, celebrates 60 years this Saturday, Oct. 12, with a benefit concert at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. The concert will feature original Changos all the way up to its current lineup. Mariachi Cobre, the house mariachi at Epcot Center, started by former Changuitos members, will also perform. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and go up to $73.

Marana Fall Fest - The Town of Marana celebrates itself this Saturday, Oct. 12, with its annual Fall Fest, an event that includes, carnival rides, free dog adoptions, food vendors and activities for kids. The fun runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, but the town is asking for non-perishable food donations for the Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center.

Evergreen Cemetery Walking Tour - Get those spooky season feels while learning a little bit about Tucson's earliest residents at the Evergreen Cemetery walking tour, set to take place Saturday, Oct. 12, at Evergreen, 3015 N. Oracle Road. Presidio Museum tour guide Alan Kruse will share stories of historical residents, including Sam Hughes, Henry Buehman, Harry Drachman and others. The tour runs from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and is $30 per person.

Foul Fest III: The third annual celebration of longtime Tucson musician, Al Foul will take place at Che's Lounge, this Saturday at 7 p.m. The event will also serve as a release party of Foul's final record, "Come Back a Dog." Foul died from throat cancer in May of 2022. The evening is free and features a who's who of local musicians, including Naim Amor, Salvador Duran, Emilie Marchand, Leila Lopez, Al Perry and others.

