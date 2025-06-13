Watch Now
EntertainmentThings to Do

Actions

Things to do: See the Philippine Mars flying boat on Saturday evening

PhilippineMars.jpg
Courtesy: Southwest Industrial Rigging
PhilippineMars.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The public can get an up-close view of the Philippine Mars, a Martin Mars flying boat, for the first time this Saturday.

After making the slow journey to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, it is being completely reassembled.

The lot, where it is being reassembled, will be open June 14 from 5 p.m. to sunset.

RELATED STORY | A big, big, piece of aviation history draws crowds on local roads

Discounted tickets are $15, while kids 12 and under are free. Admission includes access to both Pima Air & Space and Tucson Military Vehicle Museums.

WATCH KGUN 9 COVERAGE OF THE PLANE'S MOVE TO TUCSON:

A big, big, piece of aviation history draws crowds on local roads 6pm version

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood