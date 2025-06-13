Things to do: See the Philippine Mars flying boat on Saturday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The public can get an up-close view of the Philippine Mars, a Martin Mars flying boat, for the first time this Saturday.

After making the slow journey to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, it is being completely reassembled.

The lot, where it is being reassembled, will be open June 14 from 5 p.m. to sunset.

Discounted tickets are $15, while kids 12 and under are free. Admission includes access to both Pima Air & Space and Tucson Military Vehicle Museums.

