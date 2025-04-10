Stop to smell the roses at Tombstone's annual Rose festival

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tombstone is having its annual Rose Festival this weekend, April 11-13.

The event is put on by the Tombstone Vigilettes, a nonprofit "charitable organization of ladies portraying The Women of Tombstone, Arizona from 1880 to 1915". It celebrates the blooming of the world's largest rose tree, located at the Rose Tree Museum in Tombstone, 118 S. 4th St.

The events begin Friday evening, with the coronation of the Rose Queen.

On Saturday, there's a parade down Allen Street, as well as music, dancers and other family-friendly activities. The festivities continue on Sunday.

The money raised throughout the event will be used for scholarships for students enrolled in the Tombstone Unified School District.