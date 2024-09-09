Southern Arizona VA to host suicide prevention-themed art show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Advocates at the Southern Arizona VA will host their first-ever art showcase designed specifically to help raise awareness about suicide, and connect veterans with resources related to suicide prevention.

According to show coordinator Alex Lara, suicide is one of the 15 leading causes of death among veterans here in our region.

"We were trying to do something this year that would lend a good voice to those that might be suffering or struggling, and give them an opportunity to talk and present and share some of the deep, deep held things they've been dealing with," said Lara.

Each contributing artist in 'The Art of Healing' is a military veteran getting VA services, according to Lara, who also tells KGUN 9 she wanted to help organize the art showcase when she saw what the arts could do to break the stigma surrounding mental health problems.

The arts showcase will also include a resource fair for veterans who wish to learn more about access to services.

'The Art of Healing' runs for one day only, Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the VA, 3601 S. 6th Ave. in the main auditorium and in the Rose Garden.