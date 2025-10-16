Raise your steins for Oktoberfest at the Annex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready to raise your steins Sunday, Oct. 19, because a brand new tradition is brewing in the heart of the Mercado District on the Westside.

The very first Oktoberfest at the MSA Annex is shaping up to be a true celebration of local flavor, music, and community spirit — from handcrafted sausages and a special beer releases to flower crowns, this festival has something for everyone.

The Gadsden Company, Hidden Hearth Bakery and Crooked Tooth Brewery are all sponsors of the free event.

Alexander Phaneuf, Mercado District’s Food and Beverage Director and Adam Weinstein, President and CEO of the Gadsden Company, say there will be more than enough to enjoy.

“The fact that we have multiple seating arrangements, a lounge, a big food hall style seating area, two different types of music, a DJ, live performances, cookie decorating for kids, a beautiful bar, food being grilled out for everybody. It’s gonna be fun for all ages," Phaneuf said.

Crooked Tooth Brewery will also be providing three new Oktoberfest beers for the occasion.

“We have custom beer steins that we’re really excited to release, Phaneuf continued.

And it doesn’t stop there. A new business is being added into the mix.

It’s called Hidden Hearth Bakery, led by Phaneuf, who is also a James Beard Award-nominated baker and chef.

“(This will be) our first exposure of a bakery that’s here on-site, so (we will have) handcrafted sourdough pretzels, a really beautiful brioche bun, bratwurst with heritage pork," Phaneuf mentioned.

The bakery will be home to some of Tucson's best bakers, an Austrian stone-mill and European spec'd ovens. It will act as a wholesale bakery, churning out rustic whole-grain breads, unique viennoiserie and even wood-fired pizza.

“We’re excited to bring a micro-bakery operation to finish filling out the Mercado District at Menlo Park. It’s been a cornerstone piece and a missing element to date and we’re thrilled to be able to be working with Alex," Weinstein said.

In addition to its location, Hidden Hearth Bakery will be a component part of the Mercado District's Santa Cruz River Farmer’s Market on Thursdays that partners with local food banks.

"Serving that community as well and available to the folks that are participants in the farmer's market on a weekly basis," Weinstein said.

Grab your friends and family and head to the MSA Annex for some fun at Oktoberfest Sunday Oct. 19 from 12:00-8:00 p.m.

Weinstein says these events are all about bringing people together.

“The whole sense and genesis for the Mercado District as a whole is community," Weinstein said. "The Annex in and of itself has become a real nexus for cultural expression, various activities and a whole hosts of community events that we promote, sponsor, and try to see throughout the course of the year."