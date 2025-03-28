Watch Now
Explore a world of sculpture at annual festival in Midtown

Sculpture Tucson
Pieces ranging in size from tabletop to larger-than-life will be on display at the 2025 Sculpture Tucson Festival and Show.
A world of sculpture, ranging in size from no-bigger-than-a-breadbox to larger-than-life, will be on display at this weekend's 2025 Sculpture Festival Show and Sale.

The yearly event has artists coming in from all over to show off their works. It is put on by Sculpture Tucson, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting the artform and the artists behind the medium.

The main event will take place Saturday, March 29-Sunday, March 30 at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3420 E. River Road.

More than 60 sculptors will be present to showcase their works. Bonus: There will be food trucks on-site.

The festival runs from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and is free to attend.

For more information, visit sculpturetucson.org.

