Peaceful, easy feeling: Yume Japanese Gardens to reopen Saturday

Yume Japanese Gardens, Tucson's only Japanese garden, is set to reopen this Saturday after its summer break, offering locals a peaceful retreat with new seasonal activities.

Founded by Patricia Deridder, who spent 15 years in Japan, the gardens aim to share a piece of Japanese culture with Tucson.

"A garden is the best way to show the culture and the most peaceful aspects of Japanese culture," Deridder said.

For over a decade, Yume has provided a tranquil space for visitors. The reopening event will feature origami folding demonstrations and a food truck.

"This year, we decided to show how to make some origami," Deridder said. “A lot of people love to do a crane or butterfly or something like that.”

Deridder, passionate about both gardening and Japanese culture, designed Yume to reflect traditional Japanese gardens.

"We have smaller gardens that represent more what they’d have in a courtyard," she said, noting that many homes in Japan feature multiple small gardens. "It brings you peace. Each and every plant has a reason," she added.

Beyond its scenic views, the gardens serve as an educational space. Visitors can explore Japanese cultural artifacts in the on-site museum, which began with Deridder's personal collection.

“I want to translate people’s life, customs, and ways to enjoy a Japanese point of view,” she said.

Yume's fall season opening will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2130 N. Alvernon Way.

Deridder encourages locals to visit and take advantage of the peaceful setting. "If you like this, if it makes you peaceful, come and copy. I’ll give you all the information I have."