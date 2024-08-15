Nightfall 2024: Old Tucson releases details on this year's Halloween experience

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nightfall is returning soon for its 2024 run. Titled "Reign of Terror," Old Tucson officials will announce the details of this year's themed experience at a press conference Thursday.

The annual Nightfall experience, re-vamped in 2022 as an immersive event under new ownership, has featured mazes, performances and a storyline, with family-friendly experiences in addition to the traditional 'scare zones' some visitors were accustomed to prior to the park's closure in 2020.

Old Tucson is located at 201 S. Kinney Road. Tickets for this year's Nightfall will be available soon at the park's website.