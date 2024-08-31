Holiday weekend: Labor Day activities in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are plenty of weekend events in Southern Arizona this Labor Day.

Take a look at some of the many activities and events taking place this weekend:

Green Chile Festival:

The Green Chile Festival hosted by Four Arrows Garden in Vail will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Four Arrows Garden will be roasting Hatch Green Chile on-site in a giant chile roaster.

Chile will be sold in 1 Gallon Size ziplock bags for $15 each. Ready to take home and prepare or freeze.

Arizona Football Home Opener:

The Arizona Wildcats kick their season off with a matchup against the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

Check out our 2024 Football Special: "A New Chapter"

HoCo Record Fair:

The annual HOCO Record Fair returns to Hotel Congress on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with local and regional vinyl vendors selling their goods.

It is a free of charge event as Local DJs will provide the music.

Showdown in Tombstone:

The Annual Showdown in Tombstone will be hosted yet again this weekend. The showdown will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Showdown in Tombstone activities will include Free street entertainment including 1880s Fashion Shows & Gunfight Skits, Raffles, The Vigilante Hanging Tree and more.

Tucson Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Shows:

Several gem, mineral, and fossil shows will take place this weekend.

Find more info here on Visit Tucson:

"During early September each year around Labor Day Weekend, several shows operate in Tucson, and 2024 will be no exception! With five large shows running and multiple full-time, permanent show venues open for business, it's a great time to enjoy all the shows have to offer without the crowds! Watch this space as we grow and multiply!"

Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo:

The Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo takes place from August 31 until September 2 at the Sonoita Fairgrounds.

Gates will open at 10 a.m each day. It is a GCPRA sanctioned event. A junior rodeo will be performed before the main performance at 2 p.m.

Tucson Comic-Con:

KGUN's Bri Pacelli attened Comic-Con today.

Take a sneak peek at her story on the annual event:

"Tucson's popular Comic-Con is back for its 15th year, attracting fans from across the state. The event, which starts Friday, Aug. 30, at the Tucson Convention Center, is expected to draw over 22,000 attendees."