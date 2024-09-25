Hispanic Heritage Month: Local folklórico company brings dance, culture to next generation

TUCSON, ARIZ — Folklórico dancing has long been a vibrant expression of Mexican culture, and for the Lopez siblings, it's a deeply personal and enduring tradition.

Esteban and Angelica Lopez, brother and sister, have helped turn their passion for the art form into a thriving community-based dance company, Ballet Folklorico Los Mextucas, that now boasts over 50 students.

The group, founded when Angelica was just 14, showcases Mexican heritage and offers students a unique avenue for artistic and cultural engagement.

“I started dancing at five years old, and I haven’t stopped since,” said Angelica Lopez, who founded Mextucas in 2008.

Her role as artistic director sees her overseeing performances, teaching classes, and managing all aspects of the group's logistics.

She recalls the early days, when the group started with just five members, including her brother Esteban and a few high school friends.

“It was really just a leap of faith,” she said. “Our mariachi teacher encouraged me to start, and I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Her brother Esteban also plays a pivotal role, particularly in highlighting the benefits of the dance for male participants.

“There aren’t that many guys doing it, but it’s such a great way to express our culture,” he said.

Esteban returned to the group after a brief break, balancing sports and dance. Now, he’s not only a student but also a strong advocate for Folklorico’s value in teaching respect, tradition, and discipline.

“You learn how to dance with somebody, the space between a man and a woman, and how to act with respect,” he said.

For the Lopez siblings, the rewards of Folklorico extend beyond just dancing.

Angelica highlighted the community impact: “We travel, we perform at big events—Dodgers games, Disneyland, even NASCAR. But the biggest reward is seeing students connect with their heritage."

Angelica emphasized that each dance has a history, a story, and a cultural meaning. “I teach them why we wear these costumes, why we dance to these songs. They learn about their grandparents and their roots,” she said.

Esteban echoed the sentiment, saying that for him, it’s also about personal growth. “You really get to know new parts of yourself, new muscles you didn’t even know existed,” he said, laughing. “It’s like playing a sport, but it also teaches you respect, tradition, and culture,” he said.

As the Lopez siblings continue to lead Los Mextucas, their shared goal remains clear: to foster a sense of pride in Mexican heritage among their students, while offering them unique opportunities to travel, perform, and connect with their culture.

As Esteban put it, “This isn’t just for girls—anyone can do it, and everyone should.”