HER Story: empowering women and sharing their stories through art

Over 20 artists across Tucson are inviting the community to hear their stories one last time.

The mixed-media, multi-artist exhibit closes Saturday at the Mariana de la Vega Gallery with a ceremony.

That ceremony will be visitors' last chance to see the exhibit's pieces and meet the artists while enjoying poetry readings and a Zuzi dance performance.

Organizers say it's more than an art show, it's a movement, "amplifying voices and stories that shape our world."

Originally debuting in International Women's Month, the show highlights the struggles and successes of influential women in history and of the artists themselves.

“Her story about sharing woman story so much about the story behind, but her stories often overshadowed that, and this was a way for a gallery here in Tucson for Mariana to amplify the voices of female artists and give us that space”

The gallery is open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

