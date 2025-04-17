Egg-stravaganza takes over Sierra Vista, Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Sierra Vista is hosting its annual Easter 'Eggstravaganza' on Saturday.

The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, near the flag pole. The free event allows kids to participate in egg hunts, crafts and games.

The Easter Bunny will also be participating in the fun and will be there to take photos with kids and families. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The egg hunts are for kids ages 0 to 10, and are separated by age groups.

Egg Hunt Schedule:

