Dillinger Days kicks off Friday at Hotel Congress Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After two years of inclement weather forcing events indoors, Tucson's annual Dillinger Days returns to Hotel Congress this weekend, celebrating the 91st anniversary of notorious gangster John Dillinger's capture.

The festivities kick off Friday, Jan. 17, with the 'Dillinger Speakeasy' from 7 to 10 p.m. The 21-and-over event features 1930s-style jazz, dancing, and period-appropriate attire. Tickets are $15 per person.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the family-friendly Dillinger Day offers free admission.

Attendees can enjoy three reenactments of Dillinger's capture, a vintage car show, historic lectures, walking tours of downtown, and live music.

Donations of $5 are encouraged to reserve seating, with proceeds benefiting the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.

The event commemorates a 1934 incident when a fire at Hotel Congress led to the unexpected arrest of Dillinger and his gang.

The fire prompted the gang to request assistance retrieving their luggage, inadvertently revealing their identities to local authorities.

Shana Oseran, who, along with her husband, purchased Hotel Congress over 35 years ago, credits Dillinger's capture with preserving the hotel.

"When we first purchased the hotel, there were actually ideas of letting this building go," Oseran said. "And this is when it kind of moved back into historic preservation."

Entertainment Director Quinn Scully highlights the significance of the event, noting that proceeds support the Tucson Fire Foundation.

"If you get a ticket to the speakeasy, you know that some of that ticket cost is going to go to that cause," Scully said.

For more information and tickets, visit theHotel Congress website. Hotel Congress is located downtown at 311 E. Congress St.