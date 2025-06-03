City of Tucson completes Quincie Douglas pool, slide improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is celebrating the completion of the improvements at Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th Street, with an event on Friday.

The $1.1 million project was funded from the City's Investment Fund and Proposition 407. Proposition 407 was approved by voters in 2018 and provides funding for parks and connection improvements throughout Tucson.

“Investments like these are what Quincie Douglas fought for,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement. “Douglas was a leader who fought for this part of Tucson that experienced historic disinvestment. Because of her, children and families in neighborhoods like Pueblo Gardens, South Park, Las Vistas, and Western Hills have access to aquatics and resources where they can learn how to swim, recreate, be healthy, and thrive.”

The renovations include replacing the pool and splash pad decks, re-plastering the pool shell, and refurbishing the slide. Other repairs were made throughout the facility.

“The Quincie Douglas Pool is a beloved space for families across the Southside. I’m proud that our community’s investment—through Prop 407 and City funding—has delivered meaningful improvements to a place that brings people together, especially during the summer heat,” Rocque Perez, Council Member for Ward 5, said in a statement.

Friday's event will start at 1 p.m. and is free to attend.